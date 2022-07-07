New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,186. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.