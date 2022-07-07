New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

BATS NULV traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $33.44. 103,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.