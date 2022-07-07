Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading Up 10.9%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 32,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 509,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.

Get Newegg Commerce alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 29.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video, home audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; Xbox, Playstation, legacy gaming, and gaming titles; and home networking, commercial networking, server and components, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newegg Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newegg Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.