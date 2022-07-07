NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 8.7%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 73,997 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,050,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Keane Investor Holdings Llc sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $75,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,330,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,172,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

