NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) were down 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.55 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 73,997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,050,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $635.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock valued at $77,924,360 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,092,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.