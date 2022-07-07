NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 7.4%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.54 and last traded at $8.51. 33,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,928,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $11.00 price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.97 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at $27,322,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,197,690 shares of company stock worth $77,924,360. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,267,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,911,000 after acquiring an additional 802,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,656,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.