NFTX Hashmasks Index Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $158.00 (MASK)

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $751.63 or 0.03520743 BTC on exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a total market cap of $133,772.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded up 107.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,350.13 or 1.00006555 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002654 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars.

