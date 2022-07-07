NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,735 shares of company stock worth $4,728,515. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.96.

NIKE stock opened at $104.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.20. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

