Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.92. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.
About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nippon Steel (NISTF)
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
- It’s Not Too Late For These Undervalued Energy Stocks
- Three Cheap Stocks That Just Got Upgraded
- Get Defensive With These Three Upgrades
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks That Can Renovate Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.