Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.92. 435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.58.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

About Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NISTF)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's steelmaking and steel fabrication business offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.