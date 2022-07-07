NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.89

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 41527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82.

Get NIPPON STL & SU/S alerts:

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON STL & SU/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.