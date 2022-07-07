Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $267.37

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 267.37 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 225 ($2.72). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.77), with a volume of 14,911 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £205.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 267.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Norcros’s payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

