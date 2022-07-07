Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,305,832 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAK. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 93,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 13.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.