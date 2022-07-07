Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,305,832 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.
