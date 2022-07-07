NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank reduced its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. NorthWestern makes up about 1.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in NorthWestern by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NorthWestern by 133.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in NorthWestern by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

NWE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.81. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

