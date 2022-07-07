Norwood Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.33.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $199.00 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.