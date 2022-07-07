Norwood Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $227.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

