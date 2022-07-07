Norwood Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.85 and a one year high of $102.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.20.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

