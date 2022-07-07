Norwood Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after purchasing an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after purchasing an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,466,000 after purchasing an additional 197,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $135.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 17.58%.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

