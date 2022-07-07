Norwood Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Norwood Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.26.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADI. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

