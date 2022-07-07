Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Buys 7,000 Shares

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James Wakefield acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,917.66).
LON NCYT traded down GBX 38.20 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,981. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.82. Novacyt S.A. has a one year low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 497.30 ($6.02).
