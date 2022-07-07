Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) Insider James Wakefield Buys 7,000 Shares

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Rating) insider James Wakefield acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £8,190 ($9,917.66).

LON NCYT traded down GBX 38.20 ($0.46) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.34). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,981. The stock has a market capitalization of £78.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 151.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 203.82. Novacyt S.A. has a one year low of GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 497.30 ($6.02).

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, contract design, and commercialization of diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International.

