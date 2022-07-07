NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) fell 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.47. 60,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,664,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,635,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,676,000 after purchasing an additional 155,685 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 735,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,558,615 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,925,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,995,000 after purchasing an additional 83,985 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

