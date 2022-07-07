NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 641,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,044. NOW has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.58%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NOW will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 42,237 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 171,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

