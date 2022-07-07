Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Purchased by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,710 shares during the quarter. NU makes up 3.5% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NU worth $25,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NU. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $401,393,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $416,567,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $4.06 on Thursday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $877.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research reduced their price target on NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

