Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 2.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 1,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.
NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.
The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
