Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Trading Down 2.6%

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.23. Approximately 1,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 373,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

NUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,119.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

