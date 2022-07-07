Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.23% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

