Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $121,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter worth $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 120.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 121.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

