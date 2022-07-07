Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
