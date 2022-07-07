Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
