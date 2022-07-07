Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:JFR opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFR. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 176,434 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 66,483 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $245,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

