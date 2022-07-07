Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.