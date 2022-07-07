Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NOM stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

