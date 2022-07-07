Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Shares of NOM stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
