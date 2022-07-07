Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NNY opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $10.35.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 20.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 159,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.