Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NAN opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 413,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 17,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 13,907 shares during the period.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.