Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $11.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 45,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.36% of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

