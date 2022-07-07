Nvest Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after buying an additional 4,919,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,548,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,334,000 after purchasing an additional 381,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $172.86. 12,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,497. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $181.26.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

