Nvest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,989 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,982,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total transaction of $13,447,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 401,029 shares of company stock worth $55,704,495 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $10.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,876. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

