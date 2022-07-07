Nvest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 208 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock traded up $30.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $725.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,859,814. The company has a 50 day moving average of $734.78 and a 200-day moving average of $882.26. The stock has a market cap of $751.84 billion, a PE ratio of 94.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.65.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

