Nvest Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,502 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $56.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

