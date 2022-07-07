Nvest Financial LLC Buys Shares of 7,515 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Nvest Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.08. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,209. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $141.18 and a 1 year high of $223.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200-day moving average is $174.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

