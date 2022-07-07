Nvest Financial LLC Takes $2.73 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises 2.2% of Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $6,772,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.69.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

