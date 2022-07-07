Nvest Financial LLC Takes $455,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 16.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 75,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.13. 8,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,703. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.69. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.34%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

