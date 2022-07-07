O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,094. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 295.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 46,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

