Oddz (ODDZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Oddz has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market cap of $1.37 million and $1.05 million worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00138014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.28 or 0.00871510 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpookyShiba (SPOOKYSHIB) traded up 678.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

