Oliver Laird Buys 13,527 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Oliver Laird acquired 13,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,957.75).
Lookers stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($0.93). 289,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lookers plc has a one year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £301.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.27.
About Lookers (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Is Roblox A Good Play For The 2nd Half
- Does Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) Deserve To Be In Your Portfolio?
- Helen Of Troy Is What We Fear Most About Q2 Earnings
- Will Samsung Results Put A Bottom In Chip Stocks?
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.