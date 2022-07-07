Oliver Laird Buys 13,527 Shares of Lookers plc (LON:LOOK) Stock

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK – Get Rating) insider Oliver Laird acquired 13,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,874.71 ($11,957.75).

Lookers stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 76.80 ($0.93). 289,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.91. Lookers plc has a one year low of GBX 53.59 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 102 ($1.24). The stock has a market cap of £301.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 74.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 80.27.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and light commercial vehicles; vehicle rental; vehicle funding and management packages, including contract hire, contract purchase, and personal contract; leasing fleet management; and sale and maintenance of vehicles.

