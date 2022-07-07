Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.87.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of OLLI stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.84. 22,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,547. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $2,275,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.