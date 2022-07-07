OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $34.72. OneWater Marine shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The firm has a market cap of $523.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $442.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.30 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 37.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 228.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

