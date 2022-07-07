Onex (TSE:ONEX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $62.33

Shares of Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$62.33 and last traded at C$62.58, with a volume of 78465 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Onex from C$90.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Onex from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Onex from C$110.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$82.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

