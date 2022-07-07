Ontology Achieves Market Cap of $206.53 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $206.53 million and $11.89 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00094190 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00026084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001525 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

