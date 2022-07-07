Opal (OPAL) Price Tops $0.0033

Opal (OPAL) traded up 49.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Opal coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opal has traded 48.1% higher against the US dollar. Opal has a market cap of $49,533.30 and $5.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Opal

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official website is www.opal-coin.com . Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

