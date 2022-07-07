Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.61

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.61, but opened at $4.18. Opera shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 793 shares.

OPRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Opera from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $557.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $71.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 66.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the first quarter worth $167,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

