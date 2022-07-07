Optas LLC Boosts Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefónica by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 154,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Telefónica by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 101,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.27) to €3.50 ($3.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($5.00) to €5.20 ($5.42) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.20 ($4.38) to €4.00 ($4.17) in a research report on Friday, April 1st. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Telefónica stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. 36,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.05%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.90%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

