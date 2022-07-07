Optas LLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $80.02. 39,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,840,422. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $79.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

