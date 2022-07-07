Optas LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Optas LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 40,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,914,780. The stock has a market cap of $161.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

